Father's Day 2021: As Father's Day 2021 is around the corner, English Jagran has curated the list of famous Father-Son duo who never fails to impress their fans:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fathers are the best leaders and stand like a rock making their kids into a tough person to fight their own challenges. Fathers may not show much emotion, but their efforts to protect and keep their children happy is enough to make them a hero. The most underrated relation is of Father-Son they both share the same emotion but finds it difficult to express, whereas daughters, on the other hand, can write pages of an essay describing their bond with their father.

Whenever we talk about the Father-Son duo, the first thing that comes to our mind is Bollywood. In the entertainment world, we have many famous and loved father-son duos, however, in this article, we are going to talk about those celeb kids, who without making their debut are grabbing immense attention and for whom fans are waiting with bated breath.

Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan

The eldest son of SRK never fails to leave his female fans gawking with her captivating looks. Aryan has surely inherited his father's amazing features, however, the question remains whether he will be able to rule the industry just like his father. The star kid has never shown interest in the movies and even stays away from the media. However, not many know that he has already made his debut as a child actor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Khabi Gham. Following his footsteps, King Khan's youngest son AbRam has also stepped into the entertainment industry with his film Happy New Year. Even his daughter Suhana Khan has stepped into the glamorous world after featuring on Vogue India's cover page in 2018. It seems fans have to wait for long for Aryan Khan's debut in Bollywood.



Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Just turned 20, the star kids share exact features of his fathers. It seems Saif has given birth to his duplicate, however, will be able to showcase his acting skills like his father. Ibrahim has already modelled for Indian couturiers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani and has featured in numerous magazines. Even before his debut, the brother of famous actress Sara Ali Khan, he is grabbing immense attention and has also made many fans on social media. Not just this, Saif Ali Khan's other two sons Taimur Ali Khan and little Pataudi from Kareena Kapoor, also share immense popularity. Though they are too small to make their debut, they can't be missed from the list of Father-Son duo.

Akshay Kumar & Aarav Bhatia

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's grandson Aarav has inherited beautiful eyes from his mother Twinkle Khanna and his looks from his father. Despite belonging to a lineage of actors, Aarav stays away from the limelight and enjoy life like a normal person. He has never shown interest in acting, rather plans to be a 'master chef'. As the star kid is only 18 years old, fans have to wait long for his debut.

Aamir Khan & Junaid Khan

Mr perfectionists elder son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaja. The soon to be an actor has also been assistant director in his father's film PK. Now, it will be interesting to see whether he is able to justify her father's image or not with his debut. When we are talking about the Father-Son duo, how can we miss Aamir's youngest son Azad Rao Khan with his wife, Kiran Rao. He is often seen playing around with his father in the videos shared by his mother on social media.

Arbaaz Khan & Arhaan Khan

Carrying both his father Arbaaz and mother Malaika Arora's feature, Arhaan is also quite popular in B-town. He belongs to a lineage of actors such as his mother Malaika, chachu Salman Khan and grandmother Helen. However, despite having such a huge filmy background, Aaryan has no plans to enter Bollywood. Well, it is too early to decide on his future plans, but we are sure whenever he decides to step into Bollywood, Arhaan will get a dreamy launch.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv