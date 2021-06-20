Happy Father's Day 2021: Bollywood has started pouring in warm wishes for their beloved fathers on their social media handle.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Father's Day 2021 is here, this is the best time to show your admiration and love for your father. Bollywood has started pouring in warm wishes for their beloved fathers on their social media handle. From Ananya Pandey to Soha Ali Khan to Hina Khan, all celebs are extending their wishes by dedicating a long note or a throwback picture to make their beloved fathers feel special.

Here's how the entertainment industry is celebrating this special day:

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video wherein her husband Kunal Khemu can be seen giving a head massage to daughter Inayat. He captioned the video as "not just on Father’s Day! #sundayrituals #happyfathersday @kunalkemmu"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Ayushmann Khurrana posted two monochromatic pictures of his father on his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt note that read, "Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati. We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Shruti Haasan also dropped an adorable wish for father Kamal Haasan by sharing a goofy picture along with a message "You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most happens to be your parent :) happy Father's Day... Thankyou for being My daddy dearest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty on this special day dropped a post for his daughter Athiya Shetty. Calling her his best friend, the actor wrote, "I remember the day Tia came to me, and said she wanted to be an actor. We were in America at the time, to check out some colleges for her further education. She assumed I wouldn’t be too happy with her decision. But, for me, the most important thing was & has remained, her happiness. That day, she smiled knowing she had my blessings! I’m so proud of the self-assured & graceful woman she’s grown up to be, and all the choices she’s made. And, she is my best friend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Tiger Shroff's mother treats followers with an adorable throwback pic of Jackie Shroff with little Tiger and Krishna.

Johnny Liver's daughter Jamie also dropped a heartfelt note wishing father on this special day. She wrote "Every time he’d catch us watching his scenes on TV he wo...d ask us.. ‘Beta are you proud of me?’ And now all I want to do is make him proud of me ☺️ Oh n don’t miss my Granddad’s photo! #Happyfathersday"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Father's Day!!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv