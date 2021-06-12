Father's Day 2021: Here are some of the films that showcase the different aspects of the father and child relationship in the most realistic manner.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The father and child's connection is the most underrated relationship in different societies, despite the struggle that goes behind raising a child involves a lot of effort on the father’s part. Their contribution to the child’s nurturing is often ignored in a patriarchal society and remains unacknowledged. Here are some of the films that showcase the different aspects of the father and child relationship in the most realistic manner. You wouldn't want to miss them ahead of father's day.

Paa

The movie Paa tells the story of a 12-year-old-boy Auro suffering from a rare genetic disorder that makes him look older than his age. He lives with his mother who hides his father- Amol’s identity from him. The film explores Auro and Amol’s relationship later when they meet each other. Actor Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Auro in the film while his real-life son Abhishekh Bachchan plays the role of Amol.

Piku

Piku is a beautiful film that captures the love-hate relationship we share with our parents. Directed by Shoojit Sircar the film depicts the imperfections of a father-daughter relationship with a realistic lens.

Chhichhore

In this heart-touching film, a father attempts to save the life of his suicidal son. He recounts the memory of his college days to tell his son the story of his group who were called losers. The film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Drishyam

Drishyam again is an exceptional film that shows the extent to which parents can go to protect their children. In the film, a father plans and plots to save his adopted daughter after an intentional event occurs. This movie is a remake of a Malayalam film with the same name.

Chachi 420 (1997)

This iconic film reflects the relationship between a father and daughter in a comic manner. It shows a father who disguises himself as a female nanny and applies for a job at his in-laws to meet his daughter after separating from his wife.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha