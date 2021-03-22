Fardeen Khan's video has been doing rounds on the internet and everyone is talking about his surprising transformation. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Fardeen Khan who was in news a few months ago for his drastic weight gain, is back in shape and how. Yes, the Heyy Babyy actor recently made an appearance in public and we were shocked to see the actor's transformation from fat to fab. Yes, Fardeen was spotted in Mumbai where he was seen getting into his car.

Wearing blue denim shirt and khaki pants, he was looking dapper AF! And could be heard talking to the photographers. When the paps were clicking him he said, "Please tell what picture you'll take with a mask." The video has been doing rounds on the internet and everyone is talking about his surprising transformation.

Watch Fardeen Khan's video here:

Right after the video was shared, fans started sharing their comments. One user wrote, "The way he transformed his body and weighs remarkable." While another one said, "He’s back and I must say it’s a massive transformation."

A few months ago some pictures went viral of the actor where he was seen looking bulkier that his usual self. People even trolled him on social media for his weight gain.

Fardeen Khan : Chocolate boy to rosugulla boi. pic.twitter.com/6XJ4N81NoZ — SUPERaMAN (@superaman007) May 20, 2016

Talking about his fitness, Fardeen gave all the credit to his two children, his daughter Diani and son Azarius. In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, the actor had said, "Back then, I wasn’t feeling my best. I am also dad to my daughter, seven and son, three, so I run after them, take them to school, play in the part etc. I wanted to reclaim myself, not just how I look, but how you feel, your energy level. So, six months ago, the lockdown worked for me and I focused on health and nutrition and lost weight. Later, I got a personal trainer and I have lost 18 kilos this year. More importantly, I feel very good. I feel 25, which I had forgotten. We are in a business where you are expected to look good and that is part of the motivation of working again. I am happy and it feels great."

Well, what do you have to say about his fitness transformation? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal