New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities who have underwent drastic transformations but there are very few of them who are able to do it in a short span of time. And Jaan Kumar Sanu is one such name. Yes, the budding singer's weight loss journey is an inspiration for many.

He managed to lose 22 kilos and went from 92kgs to 70kgs. Isn't it impressive? Guess who helped him from being fat to fit? Well, it's none other than Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. You read that right! Jaan credited Sid for all the motivation.

Talking about his physical transformation in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Jaan Kumar Sanu said, "During the lockdown I started eating so much junk food that I stopped caring about my health. There was nothing to do, nowhere to go. So you are just sitting at home and binge watching stuff and just eating. During the second lockdown I picked up some healthy habits like I workout every day. When I was inside the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Bhai motivated me a lot. Even Sidharth Shukla for that matter."

He further added, "He also gave me this tip that if you have to take out your frustration, then workout, that will help. And that actually helped, and it somehow became a part of my daily routine. Now, if I don’t workout I feel that the day is incomplete. I make sure to do cardio, if not weights."

Jaan is a big fan of Sidharth Shukla, talking about him, he said,"I spoke to Sidharth Shukla once after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end and I was actually in awe of him. I think I will always be in awe of him. No matter how many days we stayed together inside the house, he will always be the season 13 winner ‘the Sidharth Shukla’ for me. And just not today, tomorrow if I reach somewhere in life or become something, he is still going to be the Sidharth Shukla for me and I am always going to be his biggest fan."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal