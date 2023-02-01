Fast X: Vin Diesel Unveils His First Look From Fast And Furious Saga, Trailer Out On THIS Date

Fast and Furious fans gear up for the most thrilling ride of your lives as Vin Diesel unveiled the poster of the next film in the Fast and Furious saga - Fast X. Vin Diesel took to his social media handles and posted a picture with the caption - “We’re almost there… We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming… The Fast X trailer debuts worldwide on February 10th, 8a.m pacific!”.

As the days get closer to the trailer release fans across the world are waiting to see the crazy and fast car chases and adrenaline pumping action scenes.

Fast X- Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is directed by Louis Leterrier and is written by Justin Lin(screenplay), Dan Mazeau (screenplay) and Gary Scott Thompson(characters). The film will see Michelle Rodriguez Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron along with Vin Diesel in pivotal roles.

Fans can expect the fun multiplied X times. Stay tuned for the world’s biggest action thriller, quoting Vin Diesel - We’re almost there!