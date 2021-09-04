John Cena dropped a monochromatic picture of Sidharth Shukla. However, he didn't write any caption regarding his death.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla's death has left a void in just the hearts of his close ones but also in the industry. Once again, the industry lost a precious gem who was at the peak of his career after winning Bigg Boss 13. As soon as the news broke out, many celebs and fans took to their social media handle to express grief. Among all was WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena, who paid tribute to the late actor.

Taking to Instagram handle, John Cena dropped a monochromatic picture of the late actor. However, he didn't write any caption regarding his death.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

As soon as he dropped the post, John's Indian fans bombarded his comment section with appreciating comments on remembering the late actor. Even Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan liked the post of the Fast & Furious 9 actor.

Also Read: 'Will try to...': Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz remembers 'Sher' Sidharth Shukla with a heartfelt note

For unversed, John Cena rooted for Bigg Boss 13's first runner up Asim Riaz, ahead of Bigg Boss 13 Finale in 2020. Ever since then, he was loved by both Asim and Sidharth's fans. John keeps dropping random pics on his Instagram handle without captioning it. Even his Instagram bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

Coming back to Sidharth, he breathed his last on September 2, Thursday, after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his mother Rita and two elder sisters. As per a report in ETimes, the actor was engaged to Shehnaaz Gill and was planning to tie the knot in December, this year. They had also informed their families and were in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book the rooms for their wedding festivities.

On the professional front, he was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous series Broken But Beautiful season 3. In the ALT Balaji's series, he essayed the role of Agastya Role.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv