New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When it comes to fashion and experimental clothing sessions then Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has left no stones unturned. The Bollywood actor's experimental sartorial choices have always swept the heart of his fans.

Recently the actor took to his Instagram and shared a post where he can be seen wearing 'All Gucci' attire. Ranveer captioned the post as, "Find your Chi, they said. So I did," In the picture, the Ram-Leela actor can be seen wearing a double-stranded pearl necklace, big studs, and a Gucci headband.

Ranveer has given a whole new direction to the Bollywood industry when it comes to fashion for males. The actor highlighjted that big patterns and bright colours are not only meant for feminine fashion but males can wear them also. Over the period of time the Gully Boy actor has gained a lot of fame and love from his fans.

Ranveer Singh's love for the Gucci brand has not been hidden from his fans as last month the actor posted a bunch of pictures in which he can be seen dressed in head-to-toe custom Gucci whereas he carried a handbag from Gucci's Jackie 1961 collection. Through the caption, the actor threw a hint that his look is dedicated to the brand's Creative Director Alessandro Michele.

Soon after the actor posted the pictures, his comment section was flooded with fans' compliments and love. Meanwhile, Ranveer's B-town celeb friends also left a comment over the picture it included Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

While talking about Ranveer Singh's film career then his upcoming movies are '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Takht, Cirkus. On the other hand, the actor will also feature in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The movie will release in the theatre.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen