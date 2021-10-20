New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As people are enjoying prepping up for the ongoing big festivals in India, our Bollywood celebrities too are on their promotional spree. The actors and actresses are busy promoting their upcoming movies in the season which were put on a halt due to COVID-19.

One such popular name who is out and about during this festive season and is killing everyone with her looks is Katrina Kaif. Yes, the actress who is busy promoting her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar named Sooryavanshi.

Recently, the actress was spotted in a stunning look wearing a rustic-orange saree by Sabyasachi as she was spotted in Film City. Katrina was looking absolutely spectacular and right out of a dream. The diva left her hair open and teamed up her attire with earings and traditional bindi.

Katrina herself took to her official social media handle to share the pictures on social media. She captioned the image as, "??vibes for #bigpicture #sooryavanshiintheatres."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos and video here:

She will feature in Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture' who even commented on the post saying, "What a blast k! ?? ???? thank you for coming and making it such a special episode ! (sic)".

Katrina kept the accessories to a bare minimum that's what brought out the brightness of her outfit even more. Be it casuals or ethnics or even evening gowns, there's hardly anyone in her contemporaries who can beat the actress in her fashion game.

Talking about, 'Sooryavanshi', the film is now set for a massive theatrical release after its run-ins with delays and uncertainties. The film which has been directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Jaaved Jaaferi with Ajav Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances. It will hit the screens on November 5, this Diwali.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal