Fashion Friday: 5 Times Kriti Sanon Gave Style Statement In Bodycon Dress | See Pics

KRITI Sanon is currently one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and is gearing up for the release of her creature-comedy film 'Bhediya'. Apart from impressing the audience with her stellar acting, Kriti is also one of the most stylish actresses. From ethnic wear to stunning dresses to casual outfits, Kriti never fails to give major fashion goals.

Take a look at the times Kriti Sanon slayed her bodycon dresses.

1. Pretty in Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Here, Kriti wore a simple yet stunning pink bodycon mini dress with puffed sleeves. She highlighted her beautiful eyes with green and pink eyeshadow and kept her hair straight.

2. Divine in White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti looks stunning in this white bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with red reels and also donned red lipstick.

3. Orange is the New Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

During Bachchhan Pandey's promotions, Kriti wore a beautiful orange bodycon sequined dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Orange is the new black? Don’t know about that, but I’m surely craving an orange candy now."

4. Ravishing in Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti looks absolutely gorgeous in this red bodycon dress. She paired the dress with a silver necklace and black heels. She matched her makeup with her dress.

5. Like A Ray of Sunshine In Yellow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti gave major summer vibes in this yellow bodycon mini dress.

Kriti will star in Adipurush, along with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The teaser of Adipurush was unveiled recently in Ayodhya. Based on Ramayan, Kriti will essay the role of Janaki in Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh while Prabhas as Rama, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Adipurush is a pan-India film and will release in several languages including--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She will reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada and has completed the Haryana schedule of the film as well. She will star in the horror-comedy film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.