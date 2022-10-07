Fashion Friday: 5 Times 'Goodbye' Star Rashmika Mandanna Gave Major Style Goals In Ethnic Outfits

RASHMIKA Mandanna is currently one of the most successful actresses in the film industry and is lovingly called National Crush' by her fans. Moreover, she has made her much-awaited Bollywood debut in the movie 'Goodbye'. Apart from impressing fans with her stellar performances in the films, Rashmika never fails to charm her fans with her style quotient. From casual wear to glamorous dresses to ethnic attires, Rashmika can ace each and every look.

The Pushpa actress has given major fashion goals in ethnic outfits, which can be easily recreated by anyone. As the festive season is going on, you can take inspiration from Rashmika's ethnic wear.

1. Traditional Outfit With A Modern Twist

During the promotions of Goodbye, Rashmika wore this stunning blue ethnic outfit and gave it a twist. She paired a crop top and palazzos with a blue jacket or shrug. To complete her look, she wore a pair of jhumkaas and gave a dramatic look in her eyes.

2. Sequins All The Way

In one of the promotional events, the Goodbye actress wore drop dead gorgeous golden sequin lehenga. She kept her makeup look natural and kept her hair in a low ponytail. The sequins on the outfit add more beauty to it.

3. Simple Yet Elegant Suit

If you don't feel like wearing a heavy ethnic outfit, you can wear a simple and beautiful suit like Rashmika. She wore this outfit in Delhi for Goodbye promotional event and it is perfect for Delhi's weather. Sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote, "Thankyou Delhi you were too sweet. Next time let’s go for a momo date"

4. Saree Not Sorry

When in doubt, wear a saree and you can never go wrong with it. Rashmika wore this stunning yet simple pink saree with a golden border. She paired the outfit with a lehenga.

5. White Lehenga

Rashmika looks absolutely stunning in this white ivory lehenga with heavy embroidery. She kept her makeup look simple and kept her hair open.