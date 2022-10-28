  • News
Fashion Friday: 5 Times Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari Exuded Elegance And Grace In Saree

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Hey Sinamika. She will star in the web series 'Jubliee', which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 28 Oct 2022 09:49 AM IST
Minute Read
Image Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

HAPPY Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari! When you say elegance, grace and royalty, we think about Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress has always proved her talent and versatility as an actor with her stellar performances in the film. But Aditi knows how to impress everyone with her beauty, charm and elegance. She always manages to ace each and every look, but there is no one like Aditi when it comes to acing the ethnic look.

On Aditi's Birthday, take a look at the times Aditi Rao Hydari was a beauty in a saree.

1. Pretty in Pink

If you want a simple and elegant look for the festive season or a wedding, you can wear this simple pink saree like Aditi. She completed her look with a heavy necklace and a pair of heavy earrings.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

2. Ravishing in Red

Here as well, Aditi went for a simple and elegant look. She wore a stunning red silk saree and also wore a choker with it. She kept her makeup look simple and wore a small bindi to complete her look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

3. Divine in White

Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn in a Sabyasachi saree at Cannes 2022. She looked gorgeous in a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree. Moreover, she paired the saree with an emerald and diamond choker. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite @sabyasachiofficial".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

4. Beauty in Black

For the promotion of her upcoming show on Prime Video Jubliee, Aditi wore a stunning black saree and gave a vintage look. Sharing the picture, Aditi wrote, "Because vintage is eternally relevant."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

5. Like a Sunshine in Yellow

You can wear this beautiful yet simple silk saree like Aditi if you don't want to wear anything heavy. To add more glamour, Aditi wore a stunning maangtika and earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Hey Sinamika, along with Dulqeer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will be seen in Gandhi Talks. Talking about her OTT release, Aditi will star in the web series 'Jubliee', which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. She is reportedly working on Heeramandi, which will release on Netflix.

