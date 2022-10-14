Fashion Friday: 5 Times 'Bigg Boss' Contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Made Heads Turn

THE BRAND New season of Bigg Boss has caught the audience's attention once again and has been grabbing the headlines because of all the drama. The contestants are trying their best to keep up with their game. Meanwhile, one of the contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has caught the audience's attention and she is one of the strongest contestants as well.

Priyanka is also one of the most stylish contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Take a look at when Priyanka gave a major fashion goal in casual outfits.

Elegant in White

Here, Priyanka exudes elegance in this beige sweatshirt and white pants. She completed her look with a hat and white sports shoes. She wrote, "I always drive my own car because when I’m ready to leave, I’m ready to leave ;p."

When in Doubt, Wear Black

Priyanka gave winter fashion inspo to this all-black outfit. The actress wore this black turtle neck sweatshirt and paired it with a black pleated skirt.

Chic in Bodycon Dress

Priyanka wore a simple yet chic grey bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. She also completed her look with black sunglasses and a black sling bag. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Confidence is you at the window knowing the moon rose partly for you."

Crop Tops

Priyanka slayed the crop tops and here's the proof. She wore this beautiful and classy black and white checked crop top and paired it with white shorts.

Summer Vibes

Priyanka here gave a major beachy vibe in a black tube top with a sunflowers imprint. She paired it with blue denim shorts.

Talking about Priyanka's work front, the actress rose to fame after starring in the show 'Udaariyaan'. The show aired on Colors tv and was successful as well. She entered the Bigg Boss house with her Udaariyaan co-star Ankut Gupta. Before entering the house, Salman Khan teased them about their relationship as well. However, the duo maintained that they are best friends.