Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned ace fashion designers of the industry Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Ritu Kumar for a money-laundering case. Read on to know what happened

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood is full of scandals and not just some mainstream actors but even other celebs from the industry get stuck in them at times. Ace fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, and Ritu Kumar are swimming in the pool of controversies after Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned them for a money-laundering case.

Yes, the three designers have been asked to report at the ED headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the case against Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. As per reports, the ED has called the top designers to ask for a clarification regarding some cash payments made to them.

Earlier this year, there was a raid at the MLA's properties in connection with Fazilka drug smuggling case of 2015. Post which ED said that Rs 4.85 crore have been transferred to his account almost a decade ago while the politician has just shown the income of Rs 99 lakh to the income tax. This lead to Khaira moving Punjab and Haryana high court.

He had filed a plea that the authorities should not be allowed to examine his electronic devices which include his phones. Khaira said that he wants to protect his privacy.

Meanwhile, talking about the three designers, they are at the top in the film industry's fashion business. Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali khan, all the leading ladies of B-town have worn their collections.

For the unversed, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherji and Ritu Kumar specialize in ethnic and wedding couture. They are not just a big name in Bollywood, but people from non-filmy backgrounds also wear their clothes.

