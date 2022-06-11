New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead on Saturday in her apartment's bathroom in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills. As per reports, police found a bottle of carbon monoxide in her room, and now the cops are suspecting that the fashion designer the inhaled it. The family and friends of the designer have been informed and police have filed a case of a suspicious death.

It is believed that the designer was suffering from depression. However, nothing has been clarified yet, and an investigation is underway. Further, the body of the designer has been shifted to the Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Police is suspecting that the Tollywood designer has inhaled the carbon Monoxide with steam, which led to her death.

Prathyusha was 35-years-old and live in a house in Film Nagar in the Banjara Hills. According to reports, on Saturday, the designer did not respond to a security check done by guards. After which, the guards informed the police and later the cops reached her place. After breaking the door of the house, the police went inside, where they found her body in the bathroom.

Back in the year 2013, Prathyusha started her own label. The designer completed her education in the United States and came back to India in order to start her career. The designer worked for several popular celebrities in Tollywood and some in Bollywood including Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, among others..

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen