Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta Gets Married To Actor Satyadeep Misra In An Intimate Ceremony, Shares FIRST Pics

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her social media account on Friday to announce her marriage to actor Satyadeep Misra. Taking to her Instagram account, the designer shared pictures from her intimate wedding, which also had mother Neenda Gupta in attendance.

Masaba Gupta wrote in the caption of her post, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

Take a look at Masaba Gupta’ wedding pictures:

As soon as Masaba Gupta posted the news of her marriage, congratulatory messages started pouring in the comments section of her post. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was amongst the first ones to congratulate the newlyweds.

This marks Masaba Gupta’s second marriage. The fashion designer was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015 to 2019.

Speaking to Vogue in an exclusive conversation, Masaba Gupta revealed the reason why she opted for a hush-hush ceremony. “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward.”

The designer added, “However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me.”

Masaba Gupta also said that she and husband Satyadeep Misra did not want to waste ridiculous amounts of money. “We are extremely private people and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We've both been there before and we saw that it doesn't make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day,” the designer told Vogue.