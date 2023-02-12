Farzi: Whopping Fees Charged By Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna And Others Will Blow Your Mind

Shahid Kapoor made his much-awaited debut on digital streaming platform with his latest OTT web series, Farzi. The show helmed by Raj and DK released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023 and opened to positive feedback from the audiences and critics.

Also starring Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles, Farzi is an 8-episode black comedy series. The show revolves around counterfeit money and stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Take a look at the fee charged by Farzi star cast that will leave your jaw-dropped:

Raashi Khanna

South diva Raashi Khanna, who will soon be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha, marks her second web show with Farzi. The actor was last seen in a series opposite Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Reportedly, Raashi Khanna was paid a whopping sum of Rs. 1.5 crore for her role of a bank officer in Farzi.

Kay Kay Menon

Playing the role of gangster Mansoor Dalal in Farzi, Bollywood star Kay Kay Meno was reportedly paid Rs 2.5 crore for his role in the Shahid Kapoor-led series.

Vijay Sethupathi

South Superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who was recently seen as the main antagonist in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, plays the role of Special Task Force officer Michael Vedanayagam in Farzi. The actor, who will soon be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan, reportedly took home a hefty paycheck of Rs 7 crore for his role in the 8-episode series.

Shahid Kapoor

Marking his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s Farzi, Shahid Kapoor was seen in a never seen before avatar in the recently released web show. The actor, who was last seen in the sports drama film Jersey, was reportedly paid a jaw-dropping fee of Rs 30 crore for his role in Farzi.

Farzi will reportedly have a crossover with another Raj and DK series, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man, social media speculated.