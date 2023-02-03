'Farzi': Vijay Sethupathi Unveils New Poster Of Upcoming OTT Debut Series, Co-Starring Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is all set to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in their debut web series, titled Farzi. The show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 10. On Friday, Sethupathi unveiled the much-anticipated poster from Farzi infront of a large group of students from Vels University.

Vijay was clicked at Vels University greeting a sea of supporters, as evident from the pics that have been surfacing on social media. In the photos, the students could be seen applauding the celebrity as they shook hands with him. The actor revealed the poster to the audience by solving a pictorial puzzle, and judging on the photos, his followers appear to really appreciate it. Take a look:

#MakkalSelvan #VijaySethupathi launches the latest poster of #Farzi in an innovative & interesting manner. @VijaySethuOffl revealed the poster to a large group of students from Vels University, by completing a picture puzzle, unveiling the new look of the series.@PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/PqDDhJ8nAn — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) February 3, 2023

Recently, the makers dropped the much-awaited title song from the upcoming series. The song, titled Sab Farzi, has been sung by Saba Azad, while the music has been composed by composer duo Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK), Farzi is a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller that revolves around an underdog street artist. While Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a cop, KK Menon, Regina Cassandra, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Bhuvan Arora will also be seen in pivotal roles. The web series will be released on Prime Video.

Farzi will also mark Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. Talking about the same, the Udta Punjab actor said in an interview with PTI, "It is the best start of the year that I could have asked for. I was very happy to hear when we decided to launch the show on February 10 as it is my birthday month and it is great. There are a lot of firsts."