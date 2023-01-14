Farzi: Vijay Sethupathi Says He Isn't Insecure To Star Alongside Shahid Kapoor, Says 'No One Comes Here To Compete'

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to star in Raj & DK's web series 'Farzi' and will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. He is one of the most talented actors and will be seen in a web series for the first time. Vijay was recently asked if he felt insecure about starring in a series where Shahid also has a lead role.

Vijay said that he respects every actor he is working with and there is no winning as everyone is here to work together.

"I don’t look at it that way. I’ve worked in so many films. Every film is a multi-starrer. There is not only one star in any film. Here also I respect Amol (Palekar) so much, then Bhuvan (Arora). It’s not only Shahid. No one comes here to compete with one another. We all co-operate and work together. There is no winning. I don’t believe in winning, I enjoy the game. There is a lot of sharing and learning. I am not insecure. I did a negative role in my third film," Vijay said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The director asked me if I was sure about it, but I did it. I only want to work with super talented actors from whom I can learn. You can’t learn everything and come. Life is like catch and throw. That is the only way to learn.”

He further added, "When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell (people) that I’m working with Shahid or that I’m the villain for Shah Rukh Khan, working with Katrina Kaif, then only I’m taken seriously."

On the work front, Vijay has two Bollywood films lined up in his kitty. He will star in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead role. Vijay will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's directorial 'Merry Christmas' as well along with Katrina Kaif.