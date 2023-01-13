Farzi Trailer: It's Shahid Kapoor Vs Vijay Sethupathi In This Rags To Riches Race | Watch

Shahid Kapoor has joined the list of the actors who will make their OTT debut with an intriguing and unique story. The Jersey actor will be seen in a different avatar for his upcoming web series 'Farzi', which also stars the South Indian cinema superstar Vijay Sethupathi. The series will release on February 10, 2023, on Prime Video.

After the grand success of The Family Man, Raj & DK has collaborated with Prime Video India for 'Farzi' as it is created and directed by this director duo.

Watch the trailer here:

The team of Farzi has left no stone unturned to promote their web series. Earlier, Shahid and Prime Video shared a hilarious video announcing the release of the trailer. Sharing the video, Prime Video wrote, "stay tuned till the end to know asli con aur Farzi con."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The official synopsis of Farzi reads, "Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note, even as Michael, a fiery, unorthodox task force officer wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. In this thrilling cat-and-mouse race, losing is not an option!"

Talking about his OTT debut, Shahid told PTI, "I wanted to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited."

“It is a long-form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character that is two hours and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot,” he further added.

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Chittranjan Giri, Jaswant Singh Dalal AND Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait and Regina Cassandra.