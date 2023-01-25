'Farzi' Title Song 'Sab Farzi' Out: Saba Azad Lends Her Voice To Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Foot Tapping Number

Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series Farzi has been dominating headlines since its announcement. The show also stars South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The makers have finally dropped the much-awaited title song from the upcoming series. The song, titled Sab Farzi, has been sung by Saba Azad, while the music has been composed by composer duo Sachin-Jigar and penned by Priya Saraiya.

The foot-tapping number has been shared by Shahid Kapoor on his Instagram handle. Sharing the same, the Kabir Singh actor wrote in the caption, "My art isn’t limited to a canvas #Farzi #FarziOnPrime, Feb 10." The lyrics of the song read, "Red blue green, hain bandar teen, sabki jebe bhardge, Ye cool uncool, hai sab fizul, toh jeena vasool karde Ek do teen chaar, hai yahi sab chakkar mere yaar Yaar pyaar pyaar paisa sab Farzi."

The video of the song demonstrates Shahid Kapoor creating phone money notes by sketching, colouring, printing, and drying them. Other snippets from the program give an idea of how people must have looked astonished to discover how similar those cash notes were to actual currency notes.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj and DK), Farzi is a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller that revolves around an underdog street artist. While Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of a cop, KK Menon, Regina Cassandra, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Bhuvan Arora will also be seen in pivotal roles. The web series will be released on Prime Video.

Farzi will also mark Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. Talking about the same, the Udta Punjab actor said in an interview with PTI, "It is the best start of the year that I could have asked for. I was very happy to hear when we decided to launch the show on February 10 as it is my birthday month and it is great. There are a lot of firsts."