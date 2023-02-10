Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer web series, Farzi, introduces the rise of a villain who doubles as a hero and could show up in Raj & D.K's renowned universe in the future. The much-anticipated show revolves around an artist (played by Shahid Kapoor) with a difficult upbringing hopes to succeed and amass a fortune that will allow him to fulfil all of his desires.

Farzi is set in the same universe as the cherished web series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee. Farzi is an entirely separate planet. There are no similarities in the filmmaking style, editing, or characterization. Naturally, the main character in this story is from the middle class, just like in The Family Man.

When Sunny aka Shahid develops the ideal fake money note, Sunny, a bright sideline artist, is thrust into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting, while Michael, a fiery, unconventional task force commander, played by Vijay Sethupathi, wants to rid the nation of the counterfeiting threat. In this game of cat and mouse, winning is the only option.

Sunny's strategy is successful, but greed knows no bounds. Michael tries to establish a task group to combat counterfeit goods. The establishment has no interest in supporting Megha's passion endeavour. Things become way more difficult after Firoz and Sunny agree to a contract that is almost too big for them. Despite not being invited, Michael gatecrashes his son's birthday celebration. Megha (Rashii Khanna) is hired by Michael, but while looking for the "artist" behind the sandwich message, she accidentally steps on a few toes.

Sunny's character emereged well in the first few episodes of Farzi. From being an upgraded arist to making counterfeit notes in order to earn more money, Raj and DK bring out the best in the character. Though the series doesn't pick up the face until its fourth episode, the makers give it a push in the fifth episode, which keeps the audience intact.

While Sunny decodes the Supernote, Michael achieves success in Bangladesh. Mansoor (Kay Kay Menon) is under pressure from his superiors and wants Sunny to play a bigger part in his company. Megha at last meets someone who might pique her love interest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The first half of the series explains the concept of counterfeiting right with scenes including printing press and Sunny earning a huge sum of money, and more. Sunny has a mole in CCFART. Michael has a mole in Mansoor's organisation. Sunny adopts a risky plan, "Trojan Horse" to smuggle a huge shipment of notes to India.

Playing the fake villain, Mansoor, who is actually the show's real con, Kay Kay Menon demonstrates impeccable judgement. His bromance with Shahid didn't get unnoticed as the former calls him 'cute', while he also considers him his major ace to make big.

Shahid Kapoor admirably melds with the group and yields to Raj & DK's creative vision. Although it's impossible to determine whether this is Shahid's most substantial role to date, the length of the part and the requirement that the audience stay with him throughout puts him in a difficult situation as an actor. It is admirable for an actor who has frequently battled to rise above his popularity to leave the comfortable throne of a Kabir Singh and enter this show as a newbie.

Vijay Sethupathi, who portrays Michael, a leader of the anti-counterfeit currency unit, brings Raj & DK's distinctive humour to life on screen with his dry, straight-faced humour. He's most entertaining when he gets to riff off of another person.

Raashi Khanna executes her part really well. She plays the role of Megha, an RBI employee, in the counterfeit currency department. Raashi therefore exudes a calm, honest, and refreshing demeanour on screen.

With Raj and DK working hard to develop their own spy universe, the makers have ended the first season of Farzi cliff hanging so the audience can expect Farzi 2 in the future. Farzi is a worth watch 8 episodes web series, which also gets exhausting at some parts. There is too much detailing about a specific topic that could have been avoided, but the show manages to keep the audience hooked till end.