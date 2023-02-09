OPEN IN APP

    Farzi: Release Date And Time, Plot, Star Cast, All You Need To Know About Shahid Kapoor And Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer

    Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead role. The web series will release on Prime Video.

    By Simran Srivastav
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 11:02 AM (IST)
    Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut in an intriguing project 'Farzi'. The web series also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian cinema superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Moreover, the director duo Raj and DK will collaborate with Prime Video again for Farzi.

    Farzi: Release Date And Time

    Farzi will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023, at 12 am.

     
     
     
    Farzi: Star Cast

    Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Farzi also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

    Farzi: Plot

    The official synopsis of Farzi reads, "Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note, even as Michael, a fiery, unorthodox task force officer wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. In this thrilling cat-and-mouse race, losing is not an option!"

     
     
     
    Talking about his OTT debut, Shahid told PTI, "I wanted to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited."

    “It is a long-form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character that is two hours and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot,” he further added.

    Vijay Sethupathi was recently asked if he felt insecure about starring in a series where Shahid also has a lead role. To this, Vijay replied that he respects every actor he is working with and there is no winning as everyone is here to work together.

    "I don’t look at it that way. I’ve worked in so many films. Every film is a multi-starrer. There is not only one star in any film. Here also I respect Amol (Palekar) so much, then Bhuvan (Arora). It’s not only Shahid. No one comes here to compete with one another. We all cooperate and work together. There is no winning. I don’t believe in winning, I enjoy the game. There is a lot of sharing and learning. I am not insecure. I did a negative role in my third film," Vijay said as quoted by The Indian Express.

    On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Jawan and Merry Christmas.

