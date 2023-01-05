Farzi OTT Release Date: When And When To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupati's New Web Series

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut in the web series 'Farzi'. The actor will be seen along with South superstar Vijay Sethupati in the web series and the makers have finally announced its release date. The audience is excited to watch the show as The Family Man director duo Raj and DK are behind 'Farzi'.

Farzi OTT Release Date:

Farzi will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.

Prime Video also shared the first posters of Farzi featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati in an intense look.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor also shared an intriguing teaser of Farzi. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Naya saal Naya maal."

Meanwhile, announcing the show, Vijay Sethupati wrote, "no cons allowed beyond this point."

Talking about his OTT debut, Shahid told PTI, I wanted to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with PTI.

“It is a long-form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character that is two hours and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot,” he further added.

Apart from Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, the show also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Jersey, which is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The movie did not perform well at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupati will reportedly star in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan'. The movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead role and the star cast has already wrapped a schedule of the film.