Farzi on OTT Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Shahid Kapoor’s Digital Debut Series

Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut series Farzi released on digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video today. The series has been helmed by Raj and DK and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles.

Touted as a black comedy crime thriller series, the plot of Farzi revolves around counterfeit money being created. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Farzi will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and is an 8-episode series. If you’re planning to watch the Shahid Kapoor-starrer on OTT this weekend, here are 10 tweets to read and know what social media has to say about Farzi:

Just Finished #Farzi what an hell of a masterpiece literally got goosebumps in the end. Superb acting by @VijaySethuOffl @shahidkapoor @kaykaymenon02 #Farzireview #FarziOnPrime — Syed Aftab Husain Alvi (@syedaftabalvi) February 10, 2023

#Farzi Review



POSITIVES



1. Cast Performances

2. Production Values

3. Cinematography

4. Screenplay



NEGATIVES



1. Lags in some eps

2. Duration in few eps



Overall, #FarziOnPrime is a superb series with good performances#farzireview #ShahidKapoor #VijaySethupathi #RaashiKhanna pic.twitter.com/36OQwF8Bgq — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 10, 2023

Talking about @shahidkapoor



He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company 😃👏



A Superb Performance By Him 👌#Farzi is another winner 🏆#FarziOnPrime #farzireview #AmazonPrime #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/XvGokS9oIG — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 10, 2023

Done watching farzi, 12:30PM-7:30AM @shahidkapoor amazing watching you but really got into the groove from episode 5, and ended it with a bang@VijaySethuOffl gem indeed. #farzi #FarziOnPrime pic.twitter.com/WI1rigbRYa — Azhar Adte (@iamadte) February 10, 2023

Calling Farzi the ‘best digital debut’, Shahid Kapoor spoke about making a debut in the film industry 20 years after his theatrical debut. “I am very happy and curious to see what people think and like. But honestly, I am also very satisfied with the product and I feel that out of all the opportunities, this is the best digital debut. If that’s what you’re calling it, ‘Digital Debut’. On my 20th year of working and I am making a debut, please wish me well,” the actor was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Vijay Sethupathi described his role in the series as one of a common Indian man. The actor said, “I am an Indian man who always lives in depression. I am a common man, who always wants something and gets something else. He is fighting with his wife, (there is) misunderstanding. (He is) drinking everyday like (it is) a ritual… not happy with the work.”

The ‘Master’ star further added, “He is a cop, but he is a fraud. He is a fraud but a good guy, at the same time he is a bad guy. He loves, he hates. He is a mixture… like, maybe a fruit salad.”

Farzi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.