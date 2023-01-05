Farzi First Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor’s OTT Debut Leaves Social Media Intrigued, Fans Say 'This Will Be Your Year' | Watch

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film ‘Jersey’ is all set to make his OTT debut soon. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media account to share the first glimpse of his digital debut series, ‘Farzi’.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shahid Kapoor posted a teaser from his OTT debut series, ‘Farzi’. In the caption of the video, the ‘Kabir Singh’ star wrote, ‘Naya saal Naya maal 🎥 #Farzi @rajanddk #FarziOnPrime #ArtistTohArtistHotaHai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait, Farzi has been helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, also known as Raj and DK.

In the teaser of Farzi, Shahid Kapoor can be seen painting on canvas. He asks viewers, “A new phase of my life. Will people like it?.” Towards the end, the actor says, “But an artist is an artist. Isn’t it?” While winking to the camera, Shahid Kapoor walks away, while the words Farzi appear on his canvas.

Several fans took to the comments section of Shahid Kapoor’s video and wrote their reactions to the teaser. One fan wrote, “Perfectionist to perfectionist hota hai.” Another comment read, “2023 will be your year Mr. Kapoor.”

Shahid Kapoor spoke about his OTT debut in an interview and said that his decisionto go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend. “I wanted to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with PTI.

“It is a long-form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character that is two hours and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot,” the actor further added.