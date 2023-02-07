‘Farzi’ Director Krishna DK Opens Up On Why Bollywood Actors Only Play Negative Roles In South Films

South Cinema films have seen an uproar in scale in the last couple of years delivering blockbusters including 'RRR', 'KGF', 'Baahubali' and many more. Co-director of Shahid Kapoor led 'Farzi', Krishna DK recently pointed out that Bollywood mainstream actors are given negative roles in South cinema which is leading to the downfall of their careers.

In the past years, many Bollywood faces have shared screen space in South cinema, however bagging up roles alongside big names of the Tollywood industry including Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, and R Madhavan, where they are mainly offered villain roles.

However, female actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia can land leading roles, whereas men have not been so lucky. According to a report in Hindustan Times, 'Farzi' director Krishna DK gave an interview to Galatta Plus, where he openly talked about Bollywood actors' struggle in the Tollywood industry.

Krishna DK said, "There are a lot of villains in Tamil and Telugu who are from the north. All our actors here have gone there and played bad guys including Manoj Bajpayee." The filmmaker also pointed out some recent actors making their shift including Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mukul Dev.

The main female lead of 'Farzi' Raashii Khanna also went on in the same interview and said, "Honestly when it comes to acceptance of male heroes in the north doing a south film, I don't know how well that will be accepted in the south, that too as a mainstream hero."

Recently, the blockbuster 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has earned over Rs 800 Crore at the global box office, however, the film has still underperformed in Southern states, wherein Andhra Pradesh, 'Pathaan' earned around Rs 20 Crore in the first week, while in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the film earned Rs 10 Crore.

Krishna DK is the co-director of Shahid Kapoor's digital debut series 'Farzi.' The web series also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a con man, who is chased down by a police officer and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.