New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Farrukh Jaffar, who essayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo, died on Friday at a hospital in Lucknow. The actress breathed her last at 89. This news was confirmed by her elder daughter Mehru Jaffar to PTI. She told that her mother passed away in the evening around 6 pm.

Earlier this month, Mehru had informed about her mother's health that she was unwell and was admitted to Sahara Hospital.

The actress was admitted to the hospital on October 4 due to breathlessness and keeping unwell since then as her lungs were unable to take the oxygen that was being given to her. Farruk's grandson Shaaz Ahmad also shared the saddening news of his grandmother's demise on Twitter.

He wrote, "My grandmother and wife of Freedom fighter, Ex MLC Mr S.M.Jaffar and Veteran Actress Mrs Farrukh Jaffar passed away today at 7 pm in lucknow."

As soon as this news broke out, the entertainment industry took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the veteran actress. Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the actress with a note that read, "begum gayiin. Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega RIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo"

Film critic Namrata Joshi also took to her social media handle and shared her experience of meeting the actress. She wrote, "Jeeyo to aise Jeeyo. Met her the first time @ Bhadwai near Bhopal @ the Peepli Live shoot & later at her home in Lucknow with @rmanish1 during my book-related travels... Sparkling. Sharp. Smart. Force of nature. Life incarnate... Zindadili hamesha zindabad... #FarrukhJaffar"

On the work front, Farruk was one of the first radio announcers of Vividh Bharti Lucknow in 1963 and stepped into the entertainment world in 1981 with the classic film Umrao Jaan. She essayed the role of Rekha's mother in the film. She later appeared in several TV shows but rose to fame in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan's Swades. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress and went on to give some notable performances in Peepli Live, Sultan, Photograph and Gulabo Sitabo.

Farrukh Jafar's last rites will be performed today morning, October 16, 2021.

