‘Farradday’: Ravi Dubey Unveils First Riveting Look Of His Upcoming Film

Actor Ravi Dubey has a captivating and loyal engagement in the television world, where the actor is known for many of his renowned works in the television industry. He has also starred in several hit songs, gaining renowned fame over the years.

Recently, Ravi Dubey unveiled the first look of his upcoming release titled, 'Farradday' which is set for its release next year. The film is backed up by Dreamiyata Entertainment, where Ravi's new avatar is captivating.

Taking it to his Instagram, Ravi Dubey can be seen in unkempt hair with an open shirt, jacking up a nose ring with the use of a heavy dose of prosthetics. The details attached to the look and the character are yet to be disclosed by the actor, but this is for sure one of the most extraordinary and captivating looks in his career.

Ravi Dubey has always chosen quality ahead of quantity in his career, despite having been around in the Indian entertainment industry, he has only done limited shows gaining cement and proving his mettle over the roles given to him which are highly engaging.

Ravi Dubey just turned a year older on December 23 and has always come up with interesting projects, which have always impressed his fans.

The actor was last seen in his OTT project titled, 'Mastya Kand' which was a huge blockbuster and gained immense buzz amongst the fans.

His wife Sargun Mehta is often seen supporting her husband on many occasions, and his wife is also producing meaningful films and TV shows in the entertainment world.