It’s been a few days ever since the mega war at Twitter, but Diljit is in no mood to forget it. Recently, a video is doing rounds on social media wherein we can see singer taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut during his speech in support of farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is winning millions of hearts after his verbal spat with actress Kangana Ranaut. However, what started as a war of words over farmers protest, eventually turned into an intense verbal spat when Manikarnika actress called Diljit, Karan Johar’s pet.

The singer didn’t let this matter go lightly and gave a befitting reply to the actress which made everyone go gaga over him. It’s been a few days ever since the mega war at Twitter, but Diljit is in no mood to forget it. Recently, a video is doing rounds on social media wherein we can see singer taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut during his speech in support of farmers.

The video has been shared on Twitter wherein we can see Udta Punjab singer saying in Hindi, “I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us."

He further requested the government to not divert the issue and there is no other discussion going on apart from farmers. He stressed the fact that the protest is happening peaceful and people are just twisting the facts on Twitter.

Towards the end of the video we can see the actor taking a dig at Kangana, he says, “Hindi main bhi bol raha hun phir badh me Google na karna pade.”

Here, check out the video posted by the Twitter user:

Here comes the KING @diljitdosanjh 👑💪

So proud of you🔥♥️

Don't miss the savage taunt at the end😂😂#8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द#TakeBackFarmLaws pic.twitter.com/fji0a09Can — ਗਗਨ 🖤 (@iam_GSB) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, recently a news was doing around the actor that he has donated Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for the farmers sitting on the protest in this chilling weather.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh apart from him.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv