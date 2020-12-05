Farmers' Protest: Dosanjh, who is in the news over the last few days over his Twitter spat with fellow actress Kangana Ranaut, said that the farmers are protesting peacefully and the entire country is standing with them.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh on Saturday met the farmers protesting against the three farm acts at the Delhi-Singhu border and appealed the central government to fulfil their demands.

Dosanjh, who is in the news over the last few days over his Twitter spat with fellow actress Kangana Ranaut, said that the farmers are protesting peacefully and the entire country is standing with them.

"Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone," Dosanjh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi: Singer & actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border)



"We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers," he says pic.twitter.com/H5ax67QsBX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Dosanjh has been in news for his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut over the farmers' protest along the borders of the national capital. Recently, Ranaut had tweeted a picture of an old woman who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protests and said that she is "available for protest for Rs 100".

Though she deleted the tweet later, Ranaut was slammed by Dosanjh who asked her to verify the facts first. The war of words between Dosanjh and Ranaut lasted for some time and the latter even called the former "Karan Johar ke paltu".

Dosanjh gave a witty reply to Ranaut on this and asked her to stop spreading lies, asking her not to play with the emotions of others.

Following the Twitter spat with Ranaut, the netizens hailed the Punjabi singer and labelled him as the GOAT of the micro-blogging website. His spat also won him over four lakh, new followers, on Twitter, reported the Times of India.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's three farm acts along the borders of Delhi. The farmers claim that the acts will turn them into a 'product' for big corporate firms and are demanding the Centre to withdraw them immediately.

However, the government has hailed the acts, saying they will bring reforms in the agricultural sector and have accused the opposition of spreading lies and rumours about the laws.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma