New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Sunday shared her take on the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws. Replying to one of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's tweets, Priyanka called farmers the "food soldiers of India" and stressed that the crisis must be solved immediately.

"Our farmers are India`s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later," the Baywatch actor said.

Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Earlier, actor Riteish Deshmukh too came in solidarity with the farmers and he tweeted, "If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan."

A few days back, Twitter saw an ugly fight between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing protest and the Pangaa actress was called out for her efforts to spread misinformation on the micro-blogging platform.

On Saturday, the singer Diljit also met the farmers protesting at the Delhi-Singhu border and appealed the central government to fulfil their demands. He said, "We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers."

The farmers have been protesting at the borders of the NCR region for the past 12 days now against the three farm laws. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Currently, the Centre is in talks with the farmers to settle the differences, the next round of farmer leaders and the central government is slated to take place on December 9.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma