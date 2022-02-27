New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Khandala. And oh boy! the pictures shared by the couples are winning hearts over the internet. Making the Sunday of their fans, Shibani shared a set of pictures again and this time it was not from their wedding album. Pictures shared by Shibani were from the photoshoot and Shibani is taking the breath away of millions of fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, shared a bunch of pictures from the photoshoot where Farhan looked dapper in an uber-cool ensemble and Shibani shines her way out. Sharing the pictures Shibani wrote, “the Akhtars”. While Shibani wore a golden shimmery dress and paired it up to heels, Farhan kept it causal.

Fans and industry colleagues couldn't stop themself from rushing to the comment section and dropping a dozen of emojis and comments. Actress Rhea Chakraborty shared a couple of red heart emojis. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma also shared a red heart on the post.

Take a look at the pictures:

A few days back, Farhan and Shibani shared a set of pictures from their wedding. Sharing the pictures, Farhan wrote, “A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union, and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Farhan and Shibani :

About Farhan and Shibani's Wedding:

Farhan tied the knot with Shibani on February 19 at Farhan's parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. The couple ditched the traditional ceremony and did a vows ceremony. Only, close friends and family members were invited to the ceremony including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen