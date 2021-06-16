Toofan Release Date: The film also stars actor and BJP MP from Ahmedabad Paresh Rawal as Aziz Ali’s coach in the film alongside other fine actors of the time such as Vijay Raaz and Darshan Kumar.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Toofan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming sports drama starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role has got a new release date. The film’s release was postponed a number of times due to the Coronavirus pandemic, having completed its last shooting schedule in March 2020 itself, just at the time when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and lockdowns to control its spread followed.

Farhan Akhtar reportedly plays the role of Aziz Ali, also known as Ajju Bhai in the film whose actions inside the boxing ring are as swift and overwhelming as a Toofan, literally meaning the storm. The film also stars actor and BJP MP from Ahmedabad Paresh Rawal as Aziz Ali’s coach in film alongside other fine actors of the time such as Vijay Raaz and Darshan Kumar. Actress Mrunal Thakur, famous for her television portrayal of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ (2014-2016).

‘Toofan’ will first stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, actor Farhan Akhtar announced on Twitter on Wednesday. “With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film ‘Toofaan’ will be releasing on July 16th,” wrote the ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar in a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film was last seen in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ (2013), which went on to establish itself as a cult in the genre of biopics. A biopic of legendary Track and Field athlete Milkha Singh, the film led the trend of biopics and sports biopics in particular from Mumbai’s entertainment world in the years to come. The film also won the National Film award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan