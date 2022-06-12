New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is definitely living his life and is giving all Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to all his fans through his latest social media post. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle and dropped a picture where he can be seen in mid-air. Currently, Farhan is in Spain, and seems like the actor is living his stay to bits.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture where he can be seen doing Skydiving in Spain. It seems that Farhan is having an experience of his life by attempting this thrilling activity.

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, “What every Sunday should feel like .. #FarOutdoors #freeflying #skydiving #adventure #lifestyle #spain #empuriabrava."

Take a look at the picture here:

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The actor gave all the ZNMD vibes to his fans. Several fans took to the comment section and pointed out that Farhan's picture brought back all the ZNMD vibes.

“He is living “ZNMD" for real," a fan wrote. “I am the only one who knew #znmd2 I s happening soon," joked another.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar played the role of Imraan Qureshi in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and coincidentally the movie was also shot in Spain.

The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol and revolved around the road trip that these boys take.

Meanwhile, on Farhan Akhtar's work front, the actor made his debut Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared in Ms. Marvel. Apart from that, back in 2021 he also announced that he is going to turn director with the film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The film is similar to ZNMD. However, the movie will revolve around the road trip that these girls go on. The movie is set to hit the silver screens in 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen