Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Issues Clarification Over Non-Payment Of Dues

The Film Studios Setting And Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU) on Monday publicly accused Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment of non-payment of dues to 300 daily-wage workers who worked on Mirzapur 3's production design team. As per a report by Mid-Day, the Union claimed that Excel Entertainment has outstanding dues of Rs 20-25 lakh. According to FSSAMU, the production house has not paid the daily wagers from May 2022.

Mid-Day reported that the workers continued to employ their services as Mirzapur 3 was filmed across several studios in Mumbai and Benares. Now, Excel Entertainment released an official statement responding to the claims and stating that FSSAMU did not reach out to the production house before going to press.

“We have been apprised of grievances raised by Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union through a few media reports. We would like to state here that this is the first time we are being made aware about such a complaint raised by this union. We would like to further put on record that the Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union has not reached out to Excel through letter/e-mail/phone calls before going to press. We are surprised to hear about these complaints through media reports. Excel currently has 7-8 projects under production and none of these projects has any non-payment-related issues. Also for the past 22 years of Excel being in the business of film/content production, we have never come across any non-payment complaints against us,” the statement reads.

The statement further reads, "Excel has a very strict payment compliance policy whereby which we directly make payments to daily wageworkers and not to any union. We will investigate this matter from our end. In addition to the aforesaid, we would like to also mention that Excel enjoys a stellar reputation in the industry for treating all collaborators be it actors, technicians or daily wage workers with equal respect and dignity.”