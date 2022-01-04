New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 2021 saw many grand Bollywood weddings but the year 2022 is not far behind. Among all the coolest unmarried couples in the town, word has it that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to get married in the year 2022 in March. Farhan and Shibani have been dating for quite a while now and the couple is eager to tie the knot this March in Mumbai.

In the nation of grand wedding celebrations, the star couple has decided to keep their wedding low profile amid rising cases of Covid. They will tie the knot in the pesence of friends and family. As per reports, "Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair.”

"Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive," stated Bollywood Life quoting sources known to couple.

Rumour has it that the love birds have almost finalised everything and they will be wearing Sabyasachi for thier big day in March. “The couple have booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for about 3 years now, the duo live together and Shibani even has a tattoo of Farhan's name on her neck.

The star couple often shares their photos and videos in which either they are chilling or playing with dogs or working out together. Also, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani before committing to Shibani. Farhan has two daughters from his first marriage.

Posted By: Ashita Singh