New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally after months several of speculations, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that he will be a part of Disney Plus Hotstar's upcoming series 'Ms. Marvel'. The actor shared the news with his fans on Saturday through his social media account.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Farhan shared a clipping of a news report from 'Deadline'. The headline of the report stated, " Farhan Akhtar to appear in Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel"

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote, "Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it.

Soon after the post went online, several of Farhan's co-workers and industry friends of the actor congratulated him on the huge success. Karan Johar wrote "Amazing," followed by heart emoticons. Arjun Rampal also wrote "Amazing" with a lovestruck emoticon. One of the special congratulatory messages that popped out was from Farhan's wife Shibani.

Shibani also shared the same post and wrote, "THIS!!! Can’t wait for this one!! First mainstream leading Indian actor to be part of the Marvel Universe! Beyond proud of you" and tagged Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani in her post also thanked Purvi Lavingia Vats for making this happen and Amarjeet Chahal for being there always.

About the series 'Ms. Marvel'

The series revolves around a teenager Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who is a fan of the Avengers. Kamala later discovers that she has also been blessed with superpowers. However, she struggles to explore them. The web series also features famous Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The series will be the seventh TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is created by Bisha K. Ali. The show will be premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 8, 2022.

The trailer of the show was unveiled by the makers in March, leaving MCU fans eager to watch the series

