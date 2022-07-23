Farhan Akhtar To Collaborate With Russo Brothers After His MCU Debut? Here's What We Know

Farhan Akhtar impressed everyone with his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's web series Ms Marvel. Now, the actor-director is reportedly in talks to work with The Gray Man's directors Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo. Russo Brothers are currently in India to promote their film. According to the reports, Russo Brothers have talked with Excel Entertainment about developing something.

During The Gray Man press conference in Mumbai, Russo Brothers revealed that they have discussed some things with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to develop a project, according to the IANS agency. “We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although such things take time to materialise we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it’s an exchange of ideas at this stage," Anthony Russo said.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar made his Hollywood debut with MCU's Ms Marvel, in which he had a cameo role. The series also stars Mohan Kapur and Fawad Khan. Farhan was in the role of Kamala Khan's mentor and was the leader of the Red Daggers. During the promotional tour of The Gray Man, Farhan said, "My experience of working with Marvel was no different than working in any film from India and Marvel would back me up for saying this."

Farhan added, "Filmmaking is about finding order in chaos. What you need is a crew that is passionately involved in the making. Enjoyment is really palpable when you have a brilliant crew."

The Gray Man is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie also stars Dhanush, which made the Indian audience even more excited to watch the film. The Gray Man is one of the most expensive films made for Netflix and stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead role.