New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony at Khandala. The couple shared pictures on their social media on Wednesday (February 23), and the pictures keep getting better and better with every new album. The duo has been dating for the last four years and decided to promise forever to each other on February 19.

The pictures shared by the couple are adorable, and fans cannot stop asking for more. In one of the pictures, Farhan and Shibani can be seen sharing a kiss. In a picture, Farhan's best friend Hrithik Roshan, cousin Farah Khan and stepmom Shabana Azmi can be seen dancing together. Also, some candid shots surfaced on the internet where Hrithik and Farhan can be seen dancing on the track Senorita. The pictures have taken the internet by storm.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Farhan and Shibani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

About Farhan and Shibani's Wedding:

Farhan and Shibani promised each other forever on February 19 in an intimate ceremony. Only close friends and family members of the family attended the wedding including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty.

The couple decided to ditch the traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah and went for a vows ceremony. While Shibani wore a gorgeous red and beige gown and accentuated her look with a veil, Farhan opted for a black tux.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen