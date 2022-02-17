New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to marry soon. Reportedly, their pre-wedding ceremony has started today in Mumbai. Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot on February 19th, 2022 in a small ceremony among the family. Reportedly the Bride and Groom-to-be will also register their wedding on February 21st.

On Thursday, a Mehendi ceremony was held at the Actor's house in Mumbai that was attended by some close friends of Shibani and Farhan. The Bride's sister Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar, and Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi, Amrita Arora were spotted decked up in yellow for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, as per India Today reports, the Mehendi ceremony is thrown by Shibani's close friends. Honey, Farhan's mother told the publication, "We are very happy, the wedding will take place on February 19. It will be a private affair with only close family and friends in attendance."

As per the reports, the wedding will take place at Farhan's Khandala farmhouse. On which, Honey stated, "I can't disclose that, we don't want the media to turn up at the venue. It's a family affair."

More About Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding:

The star couple will get married as per the Maharashtrian traditions and a reception for friends and family will be thrown. Also, as per several reports, the guest or their wedding includes Meiyang Chang, Gaurav kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani and Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier, Farhan had posted a picture with his friends from his Bachelor party and captioned the pic "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, "Umm... technically I am there too."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for quite a few years now. Shibani will be Farhan's second wife. Long before dating Shibani, Akhtar was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani.

