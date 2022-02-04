New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After three years of dating, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are going to tie the knot on February 21, 2022. The couple is yet to react on the same, but the filmmaker's father, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar has confirmed the rumours to Bombay Times. The couple will first register their marriage on February 21, followed by an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends.

“Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners,” Javed Akhtar was quoted saying to Bombay Times.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple will be hosting an intimate ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse, 'Sukoon'. A source close to the development was quoted saying, "Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration.”

Javed had also confirmed the same, saying that only a limited number of people will be invited owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that they are yet to send out the invitations to their relatives and close friends.

Talking about Farhan and Shibani's relationship, the couple is first said to meet on the sets of the reality TV show, I Can Do That, in 2015, where Farhan was the host and Shibani one of the contestants. They were rumoured to be dating soon after but didn't make their relationship public until 2018, when the couple attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai reception together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in the film, Toofaan. Next, he will be seen returning to the director's seat for his upcoming film, Jee Le Zara, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will release in 2023, and the casting for the male leads is underway. Rumours are rife that makers have approached Vicky Kaushal for a role opposite Kartina.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv