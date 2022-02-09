Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot of love after dating for almost 4 years. After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, all eyes have shifted upon Shibani and Farhan's big fat wedding. From costume designer to wedding venue, fans want to know every little detail of thier wedding.

Earlier, it was speculated that Farhan and Shibani will get married at Javed Akhtar and Shabhana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, ‘Sukoon’. However, it seems the plan has changed and the couple has opted for a more grand venue for their special day.

As per the report of Bollywoodlife, Farhan and Shibani have 3 destinations in mind to host their wedding festivities. "The couple's wedding venue is going to spread across three destinations, with the first being Mumbai, the next being Lonavala (somewhere deep within the hill station) and the last probably being Mauritius."

Among these three destinations, one will be finalised and the loving couple is likely to bend towards Mauritius as they are seeking a much more exotic location for the grand wedding.

Previously, Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar had confirmed the rumors of the wedding on February 21. In an E Times report, Javed Akhtar said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people.”

Senior Akhtar further said, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh