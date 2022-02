New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the nuptial knot in presence of their close friends and family members today (February 19). The duo met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That and started dating shortly after that. The couple got married at Farhan's parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home, Sukoon.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen