Farhan Akhtar Drops Adorable Wedding Pic With Wife Shibani Dandekar On First Anniversary, ‘Here’s To Infinity’

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Finding love in one another after a long, the duo tied the knot on February 19 last year in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and family.

Close ones of the duo attended their celebration including Anusha Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Hrithik Roshan, Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, and more. Now, after a year, the couple is celebrating their first anniversary, as Farhan Akhtar dropped an adorable wedding picture of the duo celebrating their togetherness to infinity.

Farhan Akhtar penned a short note on their wedding anniversary and shared pictures from their celebration. Sharing the pictures, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Happy 365 @shibaniakhtar .. here's to (infinity emoji)." Shibani Dandekar also commented on the post and wrote, "Foo," along with heart-eyed emoji.

In the picture, Farhan Akhtar can be seen candidly laughing, while Shibani Dandekar can be seen looking at him. In another one, the duo can be seen sharing a kiss at their wedding ceremony.

For the occasion, Farhan Akhtar wore a black formal tuxedo, while Shibani Dandekar shocked her fans and set the internet on fire with her beautiful red gown made by Monica and Karishma which featured red lace embroidery over a light pink base, and had a corset-style blouse.

Many celebrities were seen dropping their wishes in the comments, where Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hugging face emoticon, while Sussanne Khan commented, "Happy anniversary to u both."