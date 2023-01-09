Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar And More Celebs Pour In Wishes

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 49th birthday today, that is, January 9, 2023. As The Sky Is Pink actor turned a year older, wished have been pouring in for him on social media. Meanwhile Farhan's good friend and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star, Priyanka Chopra, has penned a heartfelt wish for him on her Instagram handle.

Sharing an adorable picture of herself and Farhan, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday @faroutakhtar Have an amazing day." The pic shared by Priyanka saw her donning a red-coloured outfit, while Akhtar looked uber-cool in a casual fit. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma also headed to her Instagram handle and wished Farhan Akhtar a 'Happy Birthday'. Sharing a picture of the actor, the Pari actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Farhan! Wishing You Love And Light Always."

Earlier, in the day, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar also took to her Instagram handle and wished him on his birthday. Sharing his childhood pic on the photo-blogging site, Zoya penned, "Happy Birthday Farhan. Love You Mucho." Farhan reposted the Story on his Instagram account and wrote, "Thank You Zo Big Hug."

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday Farhan! Keep doing everything that gives you joy. You inspire." Reacting to it, the actor simply wrote, "Thank You."

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Jee Le Zara which also stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Apart from Jee Le Zara, Farhan also has Fire and Don 3 in the pipeline.