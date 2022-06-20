Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following all over India and will soon return to the big screen after four years. The superstar has announced back-to-back three films, which has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience. Shah Rukh has given many blockbuster films, but the Don franchise is one of his cult classics and the audience would love to see the third instalment from the franchise. Now, according to the latest updates, the director of Don, Farhan Akhtar has started working on Don 3 script.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, after Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan has started developing Don 3's script. "Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that's exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan has started writing the script, and will give narration to his Don aka SRK, once the screenplay is locked", Pinkvilla reported.

Pinkvilla further reported, "Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it's confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 per cent to this project."

Recently, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. Fans are speculating that both the actors will star together in Don 3. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "and … errr … continuing in the same vein .. DON".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

However, the makers have not given any official confirmation about Don 3, Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. He will be seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav