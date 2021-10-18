New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gone are the days when B-town celebs use to shy away from expressing their love for each other. All thanks to social media, now people look for an opportunity to flaunt their romantic life to the world. And the latest Bollywood celeb to do so is Farhan Akhtar. Yes, the actor, filmmaker is painting the town red with his lovey-dovey Instagram picture with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan took to his official social media handle to share a picture with his ladylove where he is seen hugging her and posing for the camera. Farhan captioned his romantic post saying, "Frame 36. #ifyouknowyouknow... @shibanidandekar" with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Aren't the duo looking absolutely adorable?

As soon as Farhan shared the click, Shibani commented saying, "love you" with a heart. Meanwhile, other friends and colleagues from the industry too started commenting on his adorable pic. Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi hearted the photo while Megahana Kaushik said 'Awwww'.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating since 3 years now. And the duo hardly shy away from social media PDA. Yes, this is not the first time, we have come across their picture like this, earlier also they have shared a number of clicks together which show how much Farhan and Shibani are in love.

Meanwhile, Farhan was married to Adhuna Akhtar before this and has two daughters with her Akira and Shakya.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal