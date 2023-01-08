Farah Khan Enters 'Bigg Boss 16' House, Hugs Brother Sajid Khan; Says 'Mummy Is So Proud Of You'

Choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan got emotional as she visited the Bigg Boss 16 house to meet her brother Sajid Khan. As the family week is going on, Farah came in support of Sajid and also encouraged all the contestants in the house, including Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

Colors TV shared a video of the same on Sunday evening. It saw Farah wearing a red-coloured blazer and matching pants over a white-coloured T-shirt. As she entered the house, she hugged Sajid Khan from behind after which the latter broke down into tears. She also planted a kiss on his shoulder and said, "Mummy is so proud of you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After this, Farah met Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying, "Bhai hai tu mera (You are my brother)." She even gave a hug and a kiss to Abdu Rozik, and told MC Stan, "Main ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai leke jarahi hun aur extra (I left one brother here but I'm going back with three brothers extra)."

Laterm she told Sajid, "Sajid tu bohut lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid you are very lucky, you got this group)." In the end, all the contestants were seen stading with the choreographer as they had a fun banter. Sharing the clip, Colors TV wrote in the caption, "Sajid se milne aayi ghar mein Farah Khan (Farah Khan came to meet Sajid in the house)."

Farah Khan praised Shalin Bhanot and said she could see traces of SRK in him. She then went on to claim that Salman was enjoying accepting Shalin's case while he waits. While, she called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the Deepika Padukone of the BB house, Farah told Sumbul that Sajid irritates all his sisters the same way he troubles her.