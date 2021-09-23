New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fantastic Beasts 3 is all set to make a comeback with the official title 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' and pushed up the release date. The film will now release on April 15 in 2022. Earlier the film was supposed to release on July 15 in 2022. Fantastic Beasts is a five-film series and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The official Twitter handle of Fantastic Beasts on Wednesday shared a motion poster of the movie with the official title and wrote, "#FantasticBeasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters April 15, 2022.

The sequel revolves around the story of Dumbledore, who knows Grindelwald wants to seize control of the wizarding world. The movie is partly set in Rio de Janerio and Berlin, with Newt Scamander to lead a team on a dangerous mission where they encounter old and new beasts and Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.

Part 3 of Fantastic Beasts will feature Mads Mikkelsen as the central villain Gellert Grindelwald, after Johnny Depp's exit from the movie, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. Apart from the above-mentioned stars, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam, and Katherine Waterston will also play key roles in the film.

David Yates, a 'Harry Potter' veteran who helmed the last four Harry Potter films and previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, will also helm the upcoming part of Fantastic Beasts. JK Rowling, the franchise creator, is co-writing the script with Steve Kloves.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will release April 15, 2022, in cinemas in India and around the world.

